Delhi HC Suspends Summer Vacations For Courts In The National Capital Amid COVID-19

In a big decision, the Delhi High Court has decided to cancel the summer vacations to make up for the loss of court working hours amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Delhi HC and its subordinate courts in the national capital will function during the entire month of June. In view of COVID-19, the HC has been hearing only urgent matters since March 16.

A meeting was held in this regard on Thursday which was attended by members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and Full Court of High Court Judges. Following the consultations, it was unanimously decided that in view of the severe hardship faced by litigants due to COVID-19 outbreak and to make up for the loss of court working hours and mitigate difficulties being faced by the litigating public, the courts will continue functioning during the entire month of June, which was earlier set to be a summer vacation.

Aim to reduce hardship to litigants

The resolution of the Full Court says: “Since during the period of suspension of work, the hearing is limited to the matters of extremely urgent nature or urgent nature, there is negligible fresh filing of cases, lesser disposal and corresponding escalation in arrears, resulting in extreme hardship to litigants."

"It is hoped and expected that members of the Bar shall extend their full cooperation in making the functioning of the courts meaningful and purposeful during the month of June 2020,” the resolution added.

The Executive Committee of DHCBA appealed to the members of the Bar and the legal fraternity "to co-operate in this time of emergent national crisis."

Recently, the Telangana High Court also decided to cancel this year's summer vacation.

