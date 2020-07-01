Delhi HC To Hear PIL Asking For E-commerce Firms To Display Country Of Origin Of Goods

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Delhi High Court for ensuring that e-commerce firms display the name of the country of manufacture on all goods sold. The PIL, filed by Advocate Amit Shukla, stated that a 2017 amendment to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 sought compliance that e-commerce firms to print the name of the country of origin.

PIL for country of origin on display

The PIL will be heard by Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Wednesday and it includes e-commerce firms such as Amazon, Flipkart, etc. The PIL also states that citizens should know if the product being purchased is Indian and thus it will also promote the government's decision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The calls for 'Made in India' goods has increased over since the outbreak of coronavirus, and in an address to the country on May 18, PM Modi asked citizens to promote Indian goods in order to help local firms. June's clash with Chinese forces along LAC in Galwan valley in Ladakh further pushed the calls for Indian goods. 'Boycott China' has been the focus.

During an interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government has been working on the mission since the start of Modi government. Shah revealed that the goal was to make India a global manufacturing hub.

Shah added that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Go vocal for local' would go a long way in achieving the target of a 5 trillion dollar economy. "f you conduct a detailed study of the economic policy, reforms since the beginning of the Modi government, it goes in the direction of Aatmanirbhar Bharat only. From 2019 till now, there have been several reforms. We want to make India the hub of manufacturing. If every Indian resolves to use only goods made in India, then our economy will get a big boost. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Go vocal for local'- these two mantras will help us in achieving the goal of a 5 trillion dollar economy," Shah said.

