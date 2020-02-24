Delhi: Max Hospital Issues Statement Amid Rampant Violence In The National Capital

Amid the rampant violence in the national capital, Max Hospital in Delhi's Patparganj on Monday issued a statement over the number of injured persons reported. The statement read, "Max Hospital, Patparganj, received 6 policemen with injuries sustained during the civil unrest in parts of Delhi. Four patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while two others have been discharged after treatment."

Delhi police issues statement

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday issued a statement reporting that violence was witnessed in areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. Moreover, the police have also asked the media to not circulate 'any disturbing pictures' which will aggravate the situation. Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) has stated that the police are in contact with both groups to get the situation under control.

Read: Delhi police appeals for calm amid violence in northeast Delhi, warns miscreants of action

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

In a massive escalation of tension during the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

During the violence, head police constable- Ratan Lal, who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. A deputy commissioner of police has also been hospitalised. Along with it, a petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi's Bhajanpura area. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Read: MHA states 'situation under control' after constable dies in violence in North-east Delhi

Even as violence engulfed areas of the national capital on Monday, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure law and order in North East Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore the law and order situation.

Read: Delhi HC directs ED to return with interest Rs 7.95 L seized from travel agency owner in 1995

Read: Delhi violence an 'Orchestrated conspiracy with one eye on Trump's visit': Mos Home Reddy