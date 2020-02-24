MHA States 'situation Under Control' After Constable Dies In Violence In North-east Delhi

Amid the rampant violence witnessed in New Delhi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday has stated that senior officers of the Delhi police are in the field. Assuring that sufficient forces have been deployed, he added that the situation was under control. Meanwhile, MHA sources alleged that the violence was orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on violence in North East Delhi: Senior officers are in the field, sufficient forces have been deployed. Situation is under control. pic.twitter.com/ZBqX6zXPqx — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have issued a statement reporting that violence was witnessed in areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. Moreover, the police have also asked the media to not circulate 'any disturbing pictures ' which will aggravate the situation. Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) has stated that the police are in contact with both groups to get the situation under control.

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday, torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

In the ensuing violence, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal- who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Even as violence engulfed areas of the national capital on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, more than 12 hours after violence erupted, has tweeted urging the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order situation. Congress has blamed BJP leader Kapil Mishra's incendiary statements for the violence. Most leaders have people to maintain calm.