Delhi Police Appeals For Calm Amid Violence In Northeast Delhi, Warns Miscreants Of Action

Appealing for calm amidst the recent violence in north-east New Delhi, Delhi police on Monday has issued a statement reporting that violence was witnessed in areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. Moreover, the police have also asked the media to not circulate 'any disturbing pictures ' which will aggravate the situation. Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) has stated that the police are in contact with both groups to get the situation under control.

Congress neta Gaurav Gogoi slams Kejriwal's 'helpless' approach amid violence in N-E Delhi

Delhi police issues statement, appeals for calm

"Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in the areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. It is appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North East District to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any false rumors. It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation. Delhi Police is making every effort to restore normalcy. Sec 144 has been imposed in the affected areas of North East district and strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti-social elements," stated the police.

Violence in northeast Delhi as anti & pro CAA groups clash for 2nd time; constable killed

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday, torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, according to PTI. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

In the ensuing violence, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal- who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri was killed. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Complaint filed against BJP's Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting stone-pelting in Maujpur

Even as violence engulfed areas of the national capital on Monday, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure that law and order in North East Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, more than 12 hours after violence erupted, has tweeted urging the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order situation. Several other leaders urged people to maintain calm.

Head constable killed in clashes over CAA; Sec 144 imposed at 10 locations in N-E Delhi