Delhi Police Appeals To Shaheen Bagh Protesters Over Increasing Civic Problems

Delhi Police took to Twitter on Friday night and made an appeal to the anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protesters at Shaheen Bagh to "understand" the sufferings of people and stop their protests. They said that the blocked highway has been causing trouble with senior citizens, patients and school-going children. The police in their tweet also mentioned that the matter has also gone to the Delhi High Court.

Delhi Police intimates Shaheen Bagh protesters

We appeal to agitators at Road No. 13 A Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings that the complete highway blockade is causing to residents of Delhi & NCR, Senior Citizens, emergency patients & school going children. The matter has also come up before the Hon'ble High Court. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 17, 2020

Read: Named in JNU violence probe, JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh questioned by SIT; Chunchun still missing

We again urge protesters to cooperate & clear the road in larger public interest. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 17, 2020

Read: JNU violence: Delhi Police questions a suspect, another says did not receive summons

Delhi police's role in Jamia

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on Tuesday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month. Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the police action on campus. Akhtar then assured the students that "Delhi police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing FIR against Delhi Police will begin soon".

Read: Jamia Students Gherao VC's Office, seek FIR against Delhi police on Dec 15 violence

On December 15, as violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) flared up, police personnel entered the campus and allegedly cracked down on students. According to students, police personnel laid siege to the campus and those injured were not even allowed to get medical attention. Students said windows of the library were smashed and around 50-60 students were inside when policemen gheraoed it.

Read: Jamia incident probe picks up pace; NHRC speaks to students, VC meets cops