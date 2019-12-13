Delhi Police Arrests Gym Owner Who Killed His Girlfriend, Cab Driver

A gym owner from Delhi has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and a cab driver. Hemant Lamba, an international-level bodybuilder and a fitness expert, was on the run since the incident on Saturday. Police said Lamba had allegedly shot his 22-year-old girlfriend in the head four times in Haryana's Rewari district. After disposing of the body in a secluded area, he fled in a cab.

Double murder

The girl was a native from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and lived with her father at their relative's house in Delhi's Rohini area. Police informed that after the murder, Hemant Lamba forced the cab driver Devendra at gunpoint to take him to Jaipur. The bodybuilder then shot the cab driver as well.

Suspicious dealer called cops

Lamba then drove down to Gujarat's Valsad in order to sell the car. He approached a local car dealer named Alpesh, who was alarmed after seeing the urgency of Hemant Lamba to sell the car. Alpesh noticed a phone number on the rear windscreen of the car. When the dealer called that number, the cab driver's wife picked up the phone. After realising the matter is fishy, the dealer contacted the police, who then arrested the accused.

(With ANI inputs)