Delhi Police Crime Branch Reaches Jamia University, Begins Probe On Dec 15 Violence Videos

On Tuesday, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police probing the December 15 Jamia violence case reached the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus. DCP (crime) Rajesh Deo, ACP (interstate cell) Sandeep Lamba and other officials reached the campus and will be probing the violence that took place in the campus.

Jamia coordination committee shares CCTV footage of Central Library from Dec 15

SIT to investigate

After a video of Delhi Police thrashing students inside Jamia Millia Islamia reading hall went viral, Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan on Monday had said that an SIT will look into the matter. "Some videos have surfaced related to the December 15 Jamia violence incident. SIT has been formed to investigate the matter. The sequence of events will be established. Crowd, as seen at Jamia library in videos, includes students as well as outsiders. The investigation is going on," Ranjan said.

Fresh CCTV footage shows 'masked men' entering Jamia library, prior to police action

CCTV footage and videos

Jamia co-ordination committee on Saturday shared a CCTV footage of Delhi police and paramilitary forces hitting students in the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December 2019. The CCTV footage is reportedly from the first-floor reading hall in the university and shows police dressed in full riot gear hitting the students. While the BJP has claimed that the footage is fake, other political parties have condemned the excessive police action.

Another video shows panic-stricken students assembled in the library when few men who had tied a handkerchief around their face enters the library and help the students to barricade the entrance of the library. The video also shows one of the students carrying stones in his hand. Jamia university has distanced itself from the videos. Another video surfaced on Monday, reportedly from inside the reading hall, shows police and forces brutally hitting the students with sticks and smashing the CCTV.

What happened at Jamia University?

On December 15, the university witnessed violent clashes after students were stopped from marching to the parliament protesting the Citizenship Act. While students stated that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas, the police have claimed that they were forced to do so after students refused to stop their march when requested. Police claimed that students broke barricades and indulged in stone-pelting at police personnel, causing injuries to 12 policemen. Over 100 students have been injured with one student losing an eye. Police also claim that some protestors who were vandalising public property had resorted to stone-pelting and had rushed into the university, triggering police entry into the campus.

