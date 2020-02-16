Delhi Police Denies 'group Permission' To Shaheen Bagh Protesters To Meet Amit Shah

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had asked the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh to give the details of the delegation to facilitate their meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, but demonstraters said they all wanted to go. Due to this, the Police have denied permission to the protesters adding, "We will see what we can do".

'They all want to go'

Delhi Police: We have asked protesters(#ShaheenBagh) that who all are in the delegation which wants to meet HM Amit Shah today so that we can plan a meeting but they said that they all want to go. We have denied that but we will see what we can do pic.twitter.com/Xk4c1dauVR — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

The development comes a day after protesters at Shaheen Bagh said they will start their march on Sunday to meet Shah. However, Home Ministry officials said no request has come for an appointment with Shah to discuss issues related to anti-CAA protests.

Speaking at a conclave on Thursday, the Home Minister had said that he was ready to meet the protesters, adding that an appointment would be given within three days of the same being sought.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday stated that there is not a "single paragraph or a word against the 130 crore people of India" in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

'What are they protesting against?'

Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad, Reddy said, "I want to ask those on dharna and protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, why they are protesting for and against what? There is not a single para or a word against even one of the 130 crore people of India in the Act."

Talking about the people protesting against the amended citizenship law in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the Union Minister said, "I want to ask whether they are on dharna for people residing in Pakistan and Bangladesh? In CAA, there is not a single word against any person, whether he is Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Sikh... If there is any, then the Government of India is ready to remove it."

(With ANI inputs)