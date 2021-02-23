Disha Ravi Granted Bail By Sessions Court In Toolkit Case On Bail Bond Of Rs 1 Lakh

In a massive development on Tuesday, 22-year-old environmental activist Disha Ravi was granted bail in connection with the toolkit case by the Sessions Court. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana asked her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1,00,000 with two sureties in the like amount. Before reserving the order, the judge had questioned the prosecution on whether the Poetic Justice Foundation was named in any FIR and the link between the 'toolkit' and the January 26 violence. Previously, Disha was granted access to warm clothes, home-cooked food, books besides being allowed to meet her family and lawyer. The bail order comes on a day when her one-day police custody has expired. She has already been confronted with co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

Toolkit case: Session Court of Patiala House Court allows the bail plea of Disha Ravi; Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana grants bail to her on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount. — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Arrest in toolkit case

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The six-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

In connection with this, Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 and was remanded to police custody for five days after being produced in front of a magistrate. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that the "action plan" outlined in the toolkit was carried out in Delhi on January 26 resulting in 510 police personnel getting injured. Moreover, he alleged that Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit. He also mentioned that the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence

Claiming that incriminating evidence was also found from Disha's device, he justified the action against the 22-year-old activist citing that Jacob did not cooperate with the police. Additionally, he allayed concerns about the manner of her arrest. According to the senior official, Disha, Shantanu and Nikita Jacob participated in a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation on January 11 to shape the modalities for the action plan on Republic Day. Meanwhile, Muluk and Jacob have been granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.

