Delhi Police Eyes Reforms In System, ACP Rajender Singh Suggests New Policies

The Delhi Police is gearing up to boost enthusiasm amongst cops to deal with all kinds of law and order problems, facing tough situations and conducting better investigations. Delhi Police has a strength of around 95,000 persons out of which 40 per cent are lower-ranked officials mostly constables.

The police system works mostly under the supervision of top brass officials and the opinion of low-ranked officials, especially of constables is rarely heard. This kind of attitude has been killing the spirit of the forces.

Republic TV spoke to officials, who wished to remain anonymous, but said that police headquarters was too busy in other things and steps needed to be taken for complete reform.

Republic TV has accessed a copy written to top cop by former ACP Rajender Singh, the man who solved the 16 December gang-rape case, in which he had addressed the similar plight of the lower rank officials and has requested the police system to introduce a few new policies for the overall reform.

In the letter, he firstly had addressed the issue fixing a cap on transfer and posting of the officials including SHOs.

"Competent person should be given the responsibility of SHO, Anti-terror Inspector, and inspector investigation (Bravo). ACP rank has become redundant it should be made productive. We need trainers from multinational companies to train new recruits," read his letter.

He addressed the plight of constables saying they are now highly educated and their opinion can't be brushed aside and the system shouldn't work MNC or like servant and master pattern. He has requested that two new posts - special CP Investigation and Welfare - should be created.

"Money spent on investigations should be reimbursed easily. Barack should be at the backside of police station. Pantry service should be outsourced. There is also a need to change the police uniform. We need more dumping yards. There should be different department of law and order and investigation. Need to change the picket system as it consumes men power and harasses people rather them giving confidence," a few suggestions made by him in the letter.

Republic TV contacted the officials and they only said that suggestions are welcomed by our former colleague and we work on them.

