Delhi Police Probe Says 'mob Wanted To Kill DCP Shahdara'; 7 Held For Killing HC Ratan Lal

The Delhi Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder case of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal. The sources have claimed that the mob wanted to kill Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma but, he somehow survived. Sharma suffered stitches and was badly injured in the incident.

The accused have been identified as Salim Malik alias Munna, Mohammed Jalaluddin, Mohammed Ayub, Mohammed Yunus, Arif, Mohammed Danish, and Mohammed Salim Khan. It emerged during the investigation that the spot where Ratan Lal was murdered, was a venue for the anti CAA protest. According to the cops, a fateful conspiracy was hatched to attack the police party by all the seven accused and others.

"We have collected the pieces of evidence in this respect the arrested persons are both the conspirators as well as rioters. Munna was the mastermind of the incident. Mohammed Danish is an outsider, he is a resident of Ghaziabad he came to participate in the protest and to attack the police party," said a senior police official.

Autopsy confirms about a bullet being stuck in Ratan Lal's body

The deceased constable was attacked by rioters when he was on duty controlling mob in the Chand Bagh area. Ratan Lal was beaten up with stone by rioters who also had pumped a bullet in his body. The autopsy has confirmed that a bullet was stuck in his body. This bullet was fired by the protestors. The investigation has revealed that the attackers also wanted to kill more police personnel. DCP Amit Sharma was also attacked and beaten up during the violent Delhi riots. Mr Sharma had suffered severe injuries and suffered stitches.

"The mob wanted to kill even DCP Amit Sharma. We somehow saved him. The mob had identified him and other police personnel. ACP Anuj Kumar was among those who were attacked. The mob also snatched the guns of police personnel," said a senior police official wishing anonymity. The police said that probe in the matter is on and they hope to arrest more persons in the matter.

