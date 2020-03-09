Congress Attacks BJP And AAP Over Delhi Violence, Demands Judicial Probe

As the national capital has returned back to normalcy in the aftermath of the Delhi riots, Congress on Monday demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the Delhi violence under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or High Court.

Speaking about the statements made by the BJP leaders ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Mukul Vasnik while addressing a press conference in Delhi said, "We demand that an FIR be registered against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP Leader Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma. We also demand independent judicial inquiry in the supervision of a sitting judge of the High Court or Supreme Court."

Mukul Vasnik, who is a part of the five-member fact-finding committee set up by party president Sonia Gandhi over the Delhi violence, has submitted a report today with certain recommendations and demands.

Mukul Vasnik attacked the BJP-led central government calling the Delhi violence a ploy by the Centre to divert attention from more important issues grappling the country. "There are several problems before the country today. It appears to us that this may also be a conspiracy by BJP to divert attention from those," he said.

Congress reiterated its demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation alleging that Shah made no attempts to bring the situation under control.

"Delhi elections were held recently, you would have heard that speech where Home Minister said to press the button so hard that its current is felt in Shaheen Bagh. What does that mean?" he questioned.

Wasnik also questioned why no FIR was registered against Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, and Parvesh Verma, while 690 FIRs have been registered in connection with the Delhi riots. Congress also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that the Chief Minister also failed to tackle the situation.

The violence that broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi due to pro and anti-CAA protestors clash and took a communal turn has claimed at least 53 lives with over 200 injured. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred and one DCP was left severely injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in drains in brutally assaulted condition, for which AAP leader Tahir Hussain is under judicial custody pertaining to the brutal murder and for shocking leftover materials used in riots such as crates full of stones, petrol bombs, acid bags, slingshot found at his residence.

