Delhi Violence To Be Up For Discussion In Lok Sabha On Wednesday

Two weeks after deadly communal violence gripped the national capital, the Lok Sabha will likely pick up the issue for discussion on Wednesday under Rule 193 of the House proceedings, which means there will be no voting after the debate. The opposition parties led by Congress have been pressing for an immediate debate on the incident that has claimed at least 53 lives, a move resisted by the government that has called for discussions post-Holi.

The Lok Sabha bulletin says that Congress leader in the house, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, and a BJP lawmaker will "raise a discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi". Also likely is a clash between Congress and BJP over the recent political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress vows debate in LS

Congress leaders on Friday gave an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over violence in northeast Delhi. On Thursday, seven Congress MPs were suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget Session after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table. They claimed that the decision to remove them was "dictatorial", and aimed at weakening the Opposition's voice. The Lok Sabha witnessed chaotic proceedings last week, with sentiments running high on both sides of the aisle.

Other matters on agenda

Apart from the Delhi violence case and MP crisis, also on the House's agenda will be the introduction of the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Bill will be tabled and lawmakers are expected to discuss the same. The lower house will also discuss the grants for three ministries including Health and External Affairs.

Demand for judicial probe, Amit Shah's resignation

The Congress on Monday demanded an independent, court-monitored judicial probe into the Delhi riots and sought immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and registration of cases against BJP leaders for alleged inflammatory speeches. Congress leader Mukul Wasnik said it seems that the Modi government has failed to follow 'Raj Dharma' and protect the lives of Delhi citizens as the police were found wanting in their duties.

He said the judicial inquiry should be monitored by a high court or Supreme Court judge that should ascertain what led to the violence and fix the responsibility of officers found guilty of dereliction in duty. A fact-finding committee of the Congress earlier in the day submitted a report on the Delhi violence to party chief Sonia Gandhi in which it flagged alleged failure of the central and Delhi governments in instilling confidence among the people.

