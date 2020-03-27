Delhi Police Stop Bus Carrying 14 Japanese Tourists; Driver Claims 'not Sure If Tested'

Amid the pan-India lockdown to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Delhi police on Friday, stopped a bus carrying 14 Japanese nationals in the Delhi Ghaziabad border, according to ANI. The bus driver stated that he had picked them up from a yoga centre in Rishikesh and was told to drop them at Paharganj. He added that he was unsure whether the foreign nationals have been tested or not for the pandemic.

India evacuates foreign nationals

On Wednesday, India facilitated the evacuation of 500 German nationals and 2000 French tourists via special airplanes amid the 21-day lockdwon. Moreover, 300 Israeli nationals were also flown out of Delhi to Tel Aviv via an Air India plane. Currently, India has barred all air travel - both international and dometic amid the spread of Coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 724 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 66 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 135. 17 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation.