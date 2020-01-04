Delhi Police Suspects Role Of Illegal Bangladeshis In Seemapuri Violence: Reports

Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the violent protest that erupted in Seemapuri area of East Delhi, suspect that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were involved in the violence, reports said. The SIT is said to be reviewing criminal records of around 24 serial offenders and is conducting an enquiry with those arrested in the matter.

Delhi police are also investigating whether the members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were involved in the violence that took place in the national capital during protests against CAA.

READ | Shocking Video Of Cops Being Chased, Attacked With Stones In Seemapuri, Delhi

Several people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Seemapuri, Seelampur and Daryaganj areas of Delhi.

Protests broke out in several parts of the country against the CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Delhi Police Writes To HC To Appoint Claims Commissioner To Estimate Damage During Anti-CAA Protests

Seemapuri violence case transferred to SIT

The Delhi Police on Tuesday had transferred the Seemapuri violence case to a special investigating team (SIT). The Delhi court had ordered the arrest of eleven people for having an alleged connection with the violent protests against the CAA and NRC in the Seemapuri area in mid-December.

The arrested protesters were sent to 14-days judicial custody with a right to avail the bail on December 21. The bail petition of the accused protesters will be heard on January 6. During the hearing, Assistant Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh has also sought medical reports of injured policemen from the Investigation Officer (IO) on the next date of hearing.

READ | Seemapuri Violence: Court Allows Police To Conduct Bone Ossification Test Of Accused

One of the arrested accused also claimed to be a juvenile but after the ossification test was conducted, the court discovered that the protester was indeed a minor.

Earlier on December 28, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna had informed the court that there is no evidence to ascertain that his clients had the intention to kill anyone and hence cannot be charged with Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ | Delhi Police Releases CCTV Footage Of Protesters Torching Bus, Pelting Stones

(With inputs from ANI)