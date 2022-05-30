Delhi Police Suspects Sidhu Moosewala Murder's Link To Vicky Middukhera's Killing

In a key development pertaining to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, Delhi Police has reportedly alleged that the murder could be an act of revenge against Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place in August last year. According to ANI, Delhi Police's Special Cell stated that both Moosewala and his manager Shaganpreet were involved in killing Vicky. Delhi Police Special Cell recently learned about the involvement of the nexus of notorious gangsters- Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuria in the killing of Middukhera.

Bawania and Tajpuria had teamed up with other gangsters including Kaushal Chaudhary, Davinder Bhambia and Lucky Patial from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan respectively. In connection with Vicky's murder case, the Delhi Police had arrested key members of the five-member gang, who were identified as sharpshooter Sajjan Singh alias Bholu, Anil Kumar alias Lath, and Ajay Kumar alias Sunny Kaushal.

During interrogation, the arrested trio revealed the involvement of Sidhu Moosewala and his manager in the murder. Several reports suggest that Vicky Middukhera was a close ally of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is serving jail time in Rajasthan's Bharatpur since 2017 for various crimes. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility for the singer's murder, citing it as a retaliation to the killing of Vicky Middukhera.

Several hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar issued a statement on social media, confessing that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi and the Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the killing. Furthermore, an SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh has been formed to ensure a speedy and effective probe.

Protests erupt against AAP government over Moosewala's murder

The murder of the 28-year-old Sidhu Moosewala has triggered a political row in the state. The murder, which happened in broad daylight has sparked outrage against the Aam Aadmi Party-led government for withdrawing Moosewala's security a day before. In a demonstration against the singer-cum-politician's murder, people are staging massive protests outside Mansa Hospital. They are heard raising slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Additionally, CM Bhagwant Mann is seeking continuous update regarding to Moosewala's murder. According to sources, he will hold meetings with senior officers concerning the matter. Senior Police officers have also been sent to Mansa and directed for speedy action to catch the assailants at the earliest.