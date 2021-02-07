Delhi Riots: Court Denies Bail To Shahrukh Pathan, Observes 'picture Speaks Volumes'

Denying to grant bail to Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, the Karkardooma Court on Thursday, noted that his 'picture spoke volumes of his involvement'. Referring to the viral photo of Pathan pointing a gun at a policeman, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat noted that the accusations against Pathan were grave. Additionally, noting Pathan's conduct, Rawat denied him bail in connection to the Delhi riots case.

Shahrukh Pathan denied bail

"The accused is alleged to have participated in the riots and has been duly identified. His picture speaks volumes about the involvement and the conduct of the accused on the said day. What is material is the gravity of the offence and the allegations against the accused which are quite grave and added to it is the conduct of the accused showing that he does not satisfy the triple test for grant of bail," observed Rawat, as per reports.

Pathan - the first to be chargesheeted

On May 1, 2020, Delhi police filed the first chargesheet naming accused Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others on 24 February 2020. Pathan who was the first person to be arrested in connection to the riot case, was named along with Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding Pathan on the spot. Pathan has been charged under Pathan was registered under Section 147, 148, 149, 216, 186, 307, 353 & 34 IPC and Section 25 & 27 Arms Act.

Moreover, police have also filed two chargesheets naming Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots. All accused are still in jail, with their bails rejected. All of them have booked for crimes such as sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and rioting.

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - as US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures. The Delhi police - which has filed over 111 FIRs, naming 650 people - have been heavily criticised by activists, Opposition leaders - pointing out BJP leader Kapil Mishra's inflammatory speech, right before the riots began.

