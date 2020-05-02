Delhi Riots: Ex-AAP Neta Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea Rejected By Karkardooma Court

In another major development in the Delhi riots case, Delhi's Karkardooma court on Saturday, rejected the bail plea of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. The ex-AAP councillor was booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 124 A(sedition) for his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma. Hussain was arrested on March 5, after he surrendered to the Karkardooma court on the same day.

Delhi Riots: UAPA and sedition charges slapped against former AAP leader Tahir Hussain

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

The family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Hussain was named in the FIR registered in the Sharma's murder case under Section 302 of the Indian penal code on February 27, post which he was suspended by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Massive: Tahir Hussain surrenders at Delhi court, week after Delhi 'riot factory' expose

The Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 35 - while President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200.

Delhi riots: Police's first chargesheet names Shahrukh Pathan, 2 others for opening fire

Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots. On Friday, the Delhi police filed its first charge sheet naming accused Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others on 24 February.

Delhi court sends Tahir Hussain to 4-day police custody in IB officer murder case