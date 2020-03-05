Massive: Tahir Hussain Surrenders At Delhi Court, Week After Delhi 'riot Factory' Expose

UPDATE at 2:22 PM

After Hussian's surrender, the Court has said that the order on Hussain's plea seeking anticipatory bail will be pronounced at 3 PM.

In a massive development, ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, on Thursday, is enroute to surrender to Delhi's Karkardooma court. Hussain had filed for an anticipatory bail in Delhi Court on Wednesday. He has been absconding since being named by Delhi police in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma on February 27.

Tahir Hussain to surrender to Delhi Court

"He is on his way to Rouse Avenue Court(Delhi) to surrender. If he reaches Court without being arrested in between then he will surrender here before the court," said Mukesh Kalia - Hussain's lawyer.

Hussain seeks anticipatory bail

As per sources in the Crime Branch, Hussain has claimed that since he is not the main accused in the case he should be granted bail. The expelled AAP Councillor has also claimed that he is a victim as he was attacked in the riots and is being framed by the Opposition. However, Hussain has alleged that the petrol bombs found at his building were planted by others and that his building was occupied by rioters.

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer stating that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly brutally murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought allegedly by Hussain. Hussain was named in the FIR registered in the Sharma's murder case under Section 302 of the Indian penal code on February 27. Taking cognizance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi violence.

Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 49 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

