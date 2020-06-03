Delhi Riot: Ex-AAP Tahir Hussian To Be Named In IB Officer Ankit Sharma Murder Chargesheet

The Delhi Crime Branch will file three more chargesheets in connection with the Delhi riots case on Wednesday. The first charge-sheet will be filed in connection with the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma. Suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain will be booked as an accused along with over a dozen people. This will be the second charge sheet against Tahir Hussian. He is already behind bars. The chargesheet will run over 650 pages nailing each and everything about the conspiracy.

According to sources, the police has named 96 people as witnesses.

"Apart from Tahir Hussian and his brother Shah Alam the other names are

Feroz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib all residents of Chand Bagh and Salman (resident of Nand Nagri) Anas (resident of Mustafabad). These six are directly involved in the murder case. We will book Tahir under 365/302/201 of IPC," said a source.

Evidence to prove the claim

To prove the claim, police have circumstantial evidence, documentary evidence, mobile footages in which Tahir Hussian and others are being shown, CCTV footage, and testimonies of local people. Police will mention in the charge sheet that Sharma was first hit with stones while he was rescuing women and girls; when he got injured he was stabbed and dumped in the canal on Feb 26. "The weapon has been recovered," said the source.

Apart from this, the second chargesheet will be of Dilbar Negi who was burnt alive by the rioters. He used to work at a restaurant. Only his charred remains were found. The third charge sheet will be filed in connection with Rajdhani senior secondary Public School of Shiv Vihar.

On 24 February, the protestors had barged into school. Faisal Farooq the owner of the school was arrested by the crime branch, they claimed he was involved in the crime. The Crime Branch has taken all the legal opinion before filing this foolproof charge sheet.

