Jamia Student Booked Under UAPA In Connection With Delhi Riots

The Delhi Police has invoked the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act on Asif Iqbal Tanha, the arrested student of Jamia Millia Islamia in connection with the Delhi riot case that rocked the nation in February. Tanha has been accused by the Delhi Police for hatching conspiracy that led to the riots in the national capital.

According to the information, Asif is very close to JNU student Sharjeel Imam who is already behind the bars for making a provocative speech. He is also a close aide of Umar Khalid.

Tanha arrested by Crime Branch

Before this, Asif Tanha was arrested by Delhi Crime Branch in connection with Jamia riot. During the course of the investigation, the special cell found that there was a huge conspiracy behind the Delhi riots. Names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were cropped up for their provocative speeches. "We recovered crucial evidence against them and the role of Tanha was also ascertained following which he was arrested and sections of UAPA were invoked on him," said a senior police official privy to the investigation.

Tanha is a third-year student of BA in the Persian language. His arrest was made late on Wednesday night.

The sources in the special cell have claimed that more arrests are likely in the case. "More than fifty police personnel posted with the special cell have been working on the Delhi riot case. The team has got vital leads and that is why we arrested a few under UAPA,''sources added.

The Delhi riot case which was earlier being probed by the Crime Branch was transferred to the special cell by top cop. After taking over the probe, the special cell made arrests under UAPA and have claimed that there was a larger conspiracy behind Delhi riot and it was pre-planned.

