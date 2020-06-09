Delhi Riots: Police To File Chargesheet On Violence In Maujpur Area; Shahrukh Pathan Named

The Delhi Police will file another chargesheet on Tuesday related to riots that took happened in Northeast Delhi in February this year.

The chargesheet to be filed on Tuesday is related to riots in the Maujpur area and a murder case in Kardam Puri Pulia on February 24. The chargesheet names Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya. The chargesheet has been filed before Karkardooma court.

The chargesheet states that SIT of the Delhi's Crime Branch has found that it was a 'pre-planned deep-rooted conspiracy'. It said that the accused people incited sentiments by posting rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act on social media. It said that the conspirators had 'dual scheme of spreading misinformation on CAA and causing 'Chakka jam'. In the Kardam Puri Pulia murder case, the chargesheet states that 4 persons have been arrested.

Shahrukh Pathan was also named in the first chargesheet by the Delhi Police. Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik were also named for aiding Pathan on the spot and sheltering him. A weapon too has been recovered from Pathan with two live rounds.

READ | Delhi riots: Cops to file chargesheet in connection with head constable Ratan Lal's murder

READ | Delhi only 10 days behind Maharashtra in Covid cases; Centre to blame: Kejriwal govt

Other chargesheets

First chargesheet: The first chargesheet naming accused Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others on 24 February, was filed by police - on May 1. he police have also named Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding Pathan on the spot and sheltering him. Pathan was the first person to be arrested in connection to the riot case.



Second chargesheet: The second chargesheet was filed on Wednesday, naming suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the IB official Ankit Sharma's murder case. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has named Hussain as the main person who had allegedly been instigating the rioting mob, in the Chand Bagh area. Ten persons, including Tahir Hussain, have been charge-sheeted, but Hussain's lawyer maintains that there was no proof convicting his client.



Third Chargesheet: The Delhi police on Thursday, have filed the third charge sheet pertaining to the Delhi riots which took place in February 2020. The Delhi police have arrested 12 people in connection to the murder of 20-year old Dilbar Singh Negi, who was burnt alive allegedly by rioters



Fourth chargesheet: The Delhi police on Saturday evening filed two chargesheets - one related to in 78 cases in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February and another related to murder of 27-year old Rahul Solanki during the riots. 410 people have been chargesheeted in the 78 cases related to the riots, and 7 people have been identified for murdering Solanki. The Delhi Police had earlier filed three chargesheets in cases related to Delhi riots, including the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma.

Fifth Chargesheet: The Delhi Crime Branch on Monday filed a chargesheet in the murder case of head constable Ratan Lal who lost his life in Delhi riots that broke out in February. Republic TV has accessed details of the chargesheet which indicates Ratan Lal was shot dead. The chargesheet runs into 1100 pages and makes mention of about a group of 45 people had a meeting at the basement of a house showing that this was a criminal conspiracy. The chargesheet names five main conspirators. The SIT had arrested 17 people and efforts are on to nab the many others who are on the run. The Delhi Police has CCTV footages, Mobile clips, 60 Witnesses, CDR and locations.

READ | Centre issues guidelines for government officers amid Covid-19; Important circular here

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 35 - while US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates