Delhi Riots: Crime Branch Files 3 Chargesheets, Alleges 'deep-rooted Conspiracy'

The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed three chargesheets before the Karkardooma Court on Tuesday, June 9 in connection with the Delhi riots which took place in February. The three cases in which the chargesheets were filed pertain to the Maujpur Chowk riot case, Kardampuri Pulia riot case, and the Kardampuri government dispensary riot case. While filing the chargesheets, the Crime Branch stated that a "deep-rooted conspiracy" triggered the communal riots.

Dismissing the notion that the riots were impromptu, it added that the riots aimed at creating communal strife to malign India's image in the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri is expected to hear the matter on July 15. So far, the Crime Branch has filed 20 chargesheets in cases related to the riots which claimed over 50 lives and left hundreds of people injured.

Crime Branch of Delhi Police filed three charge sheets before Karkardooma Court today, in connection with #DelhiViolence in February this year. Court to consider the matter on 15th July. — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020

Read: Delhi Riots: Fourth Chargesheet Filed, 7 Named For Murdering 27-year Old Rahul Solanki

Details of cases

Shahrukh Pathan who was seen aiming his gun at a policeman and 4 others were arrested for killing Vinod Singh and injuring several others in a clash between the pro and anti-CAA groups at Maujpur Chowk on February 24. Incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and firing were reported from both sides. At Kardampuri Pulia, Muhammad Furqan was killed and other individuals were injured as opposing groups indulged in stone-pelting. 4 persons were arrested based on the video footage from the area. On the other hand, the Kardampuri government dispensary riot case refers to rioters setting fire to two parking lots behind the Ambedkar college and stabbing an e-rickshaw driver Deepak to death. 4 persons have been arrested in this case as well.

Read: Tahir Hussain Funded Over Rs 1 Crore In Delhi Riots: Delhi Police Chargesheet

Khalid Saifi arrested

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' in connection with the Delhi riots. As per the police chargesheet, Saifi had facilitated the meeting between former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on January 8 at Shaheen Bagh. In the meeting, Hussain was reportedly asked to prepare for something big at the time of US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

The chargesheet accused Saifi of giving him some money for the preparations. Moreover, it contended that Saifi was one of the persons responsible for organizing the riots in Delhi which claimed more than 50 lives and left hundreds of people injured. Sources told Republic TV that Saifi allegedly met senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Atishi on February 20 and 23 respectively to canvas support for the anti-CAA protests.

Read: Delhi Riots: Police Tells Court Zargar Allegedly Gave Inflammatory Speeches To Incite Riots