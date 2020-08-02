Delhi Riots: Police Grills Ex-JNU Student Leader Umar Khalid; Seizes His Mobile Phone

A month after being charged under UAPA, the Delhi Police has questioned former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid in connection with 'conspiracy' behind the riots in the North-East part of the national capital. On Saturday, a senior officer from Delhi Police said that Umar Khalid was questioned by the Special Cell and his mobile phone was seized. In the FIR the police had claimed that the clashes were the result of a "premeditated conspiracy", which was allegedly hatched by Umar Khalid and two others. Reports state that Delhi police have filed at least 111 chargesheets thus far in connection with the riots, naming 650 people.

Khalid is also accused of raising anti-national slogans in JNU in February 2016. In February, the Delhi government gave clearance to Delhi Police to file a chargesheet against Khalid, Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya in the 2016 sedition case.

'Mobile phone seized by the police'

The Delhi Police booked former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and two Jamia Millia Islamia students (Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar) under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with the riots in Northeast Delhi which claimed more than 50 lives including an IB official and a head constable.

"Umar Khalid was questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Friday in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the riots. His mobile phone was also seized by the police," a senior officer of the force said.

Delhi riots: Police probe reveals accused Khalid Saifi met Zakir Naik in Malaysia

Delhi riots: Zakir Naik link emerges

In a massive revelation in the Delhi riots probe, sources on July 5 reported that riot-accused Khalid Saifi had allegedly met controversial Islamic preacher - Zakir Naik in Malaysia. Sources revealed that the meeting details between Naik and Saifi were found from his passport and travel details.

On June 9, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' in connection with the Delhi riots. As per the police chargesheet, Saifi was also allegedly involved in arranging a meeting between suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and activist Umar Khalid on January 8 at Shaheen Bagh.

In the meeting, Hussain was reportedly asked to prepare for something big at the time of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. The chargesheet accused Saifi of giving him some money for the preparations, naming him as one of the persons responsible for organizing the riots in Delhi's Khureji area. Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan too has been arrested in connection to allegedly inciting riots.

Delhi Riots: Khalid Saifi, facilitator of Umar Khalid-Tahir Hussain meeting arrested

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 35 - while US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures.

Delhi riots: Court dismisses ex-AAP neta Tahir Hussain's plea alleging 'fake' FIR by cops

JNU Sedition Case: Umar Khalid says 'have faith in judiciary' after trial gets a date