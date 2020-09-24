Delhi Riots: Police Mentions Politicians Salman Khurshid, Brinda Karat In Chargesheet

In a massive development, sources report on Thursday that Delhi police have mentioned senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, Kavita Krishnan in the 17,000-page chargesheet filed on the 'conspiracy probe' into the Delhi riots. Delhi police has charged 15 anti-CAA protestors for 'conspiracy' which led to the Delhi riots, booking them under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of IPC. Apart from the 15, six other accused - including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam are currently under judicial custody.

Khurshid, Karat, Yadav, Bhushan mentioned

As per sources, the leaders were allegedly named by a protected witness stating that they gave 'provocative speeches' at an anti-CAA protest site. Moreover, ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan - who has been charged - has also named these leaders for giving speeches 'against CAA/NRC' at Khureji Khas protest site, after being invited by herself and another accused - Khalid Saifi to the site, reported PTI. These statements were made by Jahan and the witness in her disclosure statement to Delhi police before a Magistrate.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Karat said to ANI, " This is a cheatsheet and the government of India through the Delhi police directly under instruction of home Ministry is cheating the people of India. Those who are actually responsible for the communal violence like Kapil Mishra are being considered as whistleblowers in this very same cheatsheet". Khurshid too rubbished the chargesheet, denying making any 'provocative statements' at anti-CAA rallies.

Delhi riots conspiracy chargesheet

Comprising mainly of anti-CAA protestors, Delhi police has charged 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain; RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita in its 17,000-page chargesheet. Six other accused like - Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas and Faizal Khan have been arrested but not named in the chargesheet. The Delhi police informed that it has listed 747 witnesses and recorded 51 people's statements, as per reports.

It added that investigation was mainly done based on call detail records and WhatsApp messages of the mentioned individuals, claiming that the blocking of traffic by anti-CAA was the 'first indication of a conspiracy'. Moreover, Delhi Commissioner S N Shrivastava has claimed that they had not found any proof yet of the involvement of pro-CAA-NRC protesters in the riots, when asked about BJP leader Kapil Mishra's inflammatory speech, according to PTI. The Delhi police has remanded Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22, alleging that he met with suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and Saifi on January 8 to allegedly 'hatch a conspiracy' during Trump's visit.

Delhi riots

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25- during US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures.

