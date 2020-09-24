Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt's 3 Labour Codes; Terms Them As 'exploitation Of Poor'

As the Parliament passed the three labour codes with Opposition MPs boycotting the session, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, took to Twitter to slam the codes - terming them anti-labour. Alleging that 'Exploitation of the poor, while nurturing his own friends' was the policy of the Modi government, the former Congress said that labourers had been struck after farmers - refering to the three Farm Bills. Gandhi himself missed most of the monsoon session as he accompanied his mother to the US for a medical check-up. The duo returned to India on Tuesday, but refrained from attending Parliament on the last day.

Monsoon session: Parliament passes 17 of 20 Bills in 10 days; LS clocks 145% productivity

Rahul Gandhi on Labour codes: 'Exploitation of the poor'

Obvious problems and loopholes in farm bills: Kejriwal

3 Labour codes passed

Three of the four labour code bills, that comprise the government's labour reforms - condensing the existing 44 labour codes were passed by both Houses on Tuesday, amid an Opposition boycott. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and The Code on Social Security, 2020 were passed while the Code on Wages Bill, 2019, has already been passed in the previous session. These three bills have faced severe Opposition from worker unions, Opposition parties and several activists - terming it anti-labour. All these codes have been through a parliamentary standing committee before being revised as per recommendations, introducing new versions.

MASSIVE: 150 names from Bollywood-drug nexus with NCB as alleged peddler spills the beans

Key Highlights of the three codes (as per PRS)

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020:

Standing orders on matters related to workers' classification, holidays, paydays, and wage rates, termination of employment and grievance redressal mechanisms is mandated to establishments with at least 300 workers, instead of 100 workers.

Prior permission of the government before closure, lay-off, or retrenchment mandated to establishments with at least 300 workers, instead of 100 workers.

The threshold for negotiating council of trade unions have been reduced from 75% workers as members to 51% of workers

Workers may apply to the Industrial Tribunal in case of dispute - 45 days after the application

Code on Social Security, 2020:

Social security funds for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers, with state governments setting up separate social security funds for unorganised workers. Any aggregator may set aside funds between 1-2% of the annual turnover as decided by govt for such social security funds - not exceeding 5%

Definition of employees expanded to include more workers like - inter-state migrant workers, platform worker, film industry workers and construction workers.

Gratuity period for working journalists reduced from five to three years.

Penalty for unlawfully deducting the employer’s contribution from the employee’s wages is only Rs 50,000 fine with no imprisonment.

Central government may defer or reduce the employer’s or employee’s contributions (under PF and ESI) for a period of up to three months in the case of a pandemic, endemic, or national disaster. Representation of central government officials in the National Social Security Board for unorganised workers increased to 10 members.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 57 lakh; active cases fall to 9,66,382

Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2020: