Northeast Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Sent To Judicial Custody Till October 22

A Delhi Court on Thursday sent former JNU student Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 in connection with his alleged role in instigating the Northeast Delhi riots.

Khalid, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13, had been remanded to police custody till September 24. He appeared before the Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conferencing today.

During the proceedings, the police announced that they did not want to seek any further custody of Khalid. In the FIR, the police has alleged that the communal violence that claimed 53 lives in the national capital was a "premeditated conspiracy" which was hatched by Khalid and two others.

Given the charges, the court sent him to judicial custody till October 22. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of Delhi Police. He has also been booked for the offences of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and rioting.

Delhi Police's charges

During his last remand hearing, the Delhi Police argued that they wanted to confront him with documents running into 11 lakh pages. As per the police, he gave provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to citizens to block roads during the India visit of US President Donald Trump.

It also alleged that the former JNU student leader had hatched a conspiracy against the Indian government in connivance with other radical groups. While a Delhi court allowed Khalid's counsel to meet him for 30 minutes daily, it rejected his plea to interact with his family members during his police custody.

