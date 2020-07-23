Putin Extends Condolence To PM Modi, President Kovind On Devastating Floods In India

In the wake of the floods in various parts of India, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind over the loss of lives due to the destruction caused by the floods.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the floods in several states of the country," the Russian President's office said in a statement.

"Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones to the rampant elements, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all those injured," Putin said in the message.

Assam and Bihar have been witnessing annual floods that hit the states every year leaving not only thousands displaced but also causing widespread destruction with loss of property and lives.

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain critical on Wednesday. Amid varying reports, PTI says several villages across 26 districts of the state were completely submerged under floodwater affecting over 26 lakh people according to PTI. The death toll due to flood-related accidents has risen to 113, according to reports. Over 2,400 villages across Assam have been reeling under floods and more than 44,000 people have been sheltered in relief camps. The situation is likely to worsen as rain continues to pour.

Bihar also battled floods with more than 4.5 lakh people affected in its 10 districts. But no death has been reported so far. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General S N Pradhan said a total of 16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Assam and 20 in Bihar. NDRF is working on a "mission mode" for flood rescue and relief in Assam and Bihar, but it will be a long haul, the chief of the force said Wednesday. The battle with floods amid COVID-19 pandemic has made the fight more difficult.

Meanwhile, another spell of heavy rains, the second in four days, submerged many areas in waist-deep water and brought traffic to a standstill in the national capital.

