Disha Case Ambulance Driver Tracked; Reveals 'car Took Her' & Describes Horrific Injuries

In an explosive testimony, the ambulance driver who was called to carry Disha Salian's deceased body spoke exclusively to Republic TV revealing the events of June 8-9, and the condition in which he saw Salian's corpse.

'Body taken in a private car'

"I got a call from Kalyan Nagar at around 1.45 am saying that somebody had committed suicide, bring the ambulance quickly. In a span of 10 minutes, I reached there. The call was from Mumbai Police. But when I reached there, they told me that the body had already been taken in a private car. After cancelling the call, I went to pick some other body," said Pankaj Saindane.

"When I had reached the spot, there were a lot of people there, police vehicles. They told me that their neighbour or friends, they had already taken her body. After picking up the second body when I reached Shatabdi Hospital in about 30 minutes, in the same vehicle those people had reached there. When they took her down on the trolley, they declared her dead," he added.

"Multiple injuries on body, was fully clothed'

Speaking about the condition he saw Disha's body Saindane said, "The entire body was injured. There was a 1.5-inch hole next to her chin, her eyes, nose, teeth were bleeding, her hand was also twisted. The spot panchnama was carried out." The ambulance driver also said that Disha Salian's body was fully clothed. "She had a red top and grey colour leggings, that's what she was wearing," he said. "When she was taken to Bhagwati for post mortem, that's when her clothes were removed and changed," he added.

"Because of Coronavirus, none of the people were allowed to enter inside. Mumbai Police said two of her friends had brought her body," he said. "They also said that two private hospitals had refused to admit her. They first went to Evershine, then Tunga, then they finally came to Shatabdi," he added.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though evidence and accounts have contested that claim, including Republic's own investigations, and also Nitesh Rane who has contended that Rohan Rai - the fiance of Disha Salian - knows the full real details of what happened on the night she died but has been missing since then. Rane insists that Rohan Rai must be summoned by the CBI for questioning.

