Disha Ravi Allowed To Speak To Her Lawyer & Family; Granted Access To FIR & Remand Copy

In a relief for incarcerated activist Disha Ravi, a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed her plea seeking a copy of the FIR against against the toolkit creators and the remand application. Incidentally, the Delhi Police staunchly opposed this request during the hearing. Additionally, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma of the Patiala House Court allowed her access to warm clothes, books, masks etc. As per the court's direction, she has been permitted to speak with her lawyer and to her family members for 30 minutes and 15 minutes respectively on a daily basis. Her police custody is set to lapse on February 19.

Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day custody

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The 6-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

In connection with this, Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 and was remanded to police custody for 5 days after being produced in front of a magistrate on Sunday. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that the "action plan" outlined in the toolkit was carried out in Delhi on January 26 resulting in 510 police personnel getting injured. Moreover, he alleged that Shantanu, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit.

Claiming that incriminating evidence was also found from Disha's device, he justified the action against the 21-year-old activist citing that Jacob did not cooperate with the police. Additionally, he allayed concerns about the manner of her arrest. According to the senior official, Disha, Shantanu and Nikita Jacob participated in a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation on January 11 to shape the modalities for the action plan on Republic Day. Meanwhile, non-bailable warrants have been issued by the court against Jacob and Shantanu who are absconding at present.

