Congress Targets Judiciary Over Disha Ravi's Arrest; No Word On 'UAPA' Chat with Greta

Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condemned the arrest of Disha Ravi and the warrant issued against Nikita Jacob while lashing out at the Centre on Tuesday. Chennithala termed Disha's arrest and the warrant issued for Nikita Jacob as 'pure fascism' and alleged that it was an attempt to bury democracy. Congress' Chennithala further claimed that the two were being targetted for supporting the farmers in the ongoing protests over the Farm Laws.

I strongly condemn the arrest of Disha Ravi and warrant against Nikita Jacob in the name of a tool kit. This is pure fascism and an attempt to bury the democracy. They are being targeted for supporting farmers. #AishwaryaKeralaYatra — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) February 16, 2021

READ | Toolkit Case Accused Nikita Jacob Moves HC Seeking Pre-arrest Bail; Hearing Tomorrow

Other Congress leaders, including Udit Raj and KTS Tulsi, condemned the arrest of the 21-year-old activist from Bengaluru. Congress MP Udit Raj claimed that the judiciary had been compromised and questioned the role of the judges over Disha Ravi's arrest. KTS Tulsi, meanwhile, alleged 'misuse of power' the government to target dissenters, advising the government to follow the normal procedures.

READ | Delhi Police Arrests Bengaluru Activist Disha Ravi In Probe Into Greta-shared 'toolkit'

Disha Ravi sent to 5-day police custody; Chats emerge

Disha Ravi - who was picked up by the Delhi Police in Bengaluru - was sent to police custody for five days by the Patiala House Court on Sunday. Disha, the co-founder of Fridays for Future (FFF), was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru for allegedly disseminating the 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests on social media- the same one shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Arguing at the Court, the public prosecutor claimed that Disha Ravi had edited the toolkit on February 3 and also said that her mobile had been recovered and that data was yet to be retrieved.

Arguing for the Delhi Police, the public prosecutor alleged a large conspiracy against the government of India to rebuild the Khalistan group via the toolkit and claimed that there were thousands of people involved in it. In her defence, Disha Ravi claimed that she had edited just two lines of the toolkit and said that she was influenced by the farmers' protests and thereby extended her support to them. The 21-year-old activist claimed that every party, including the BJP had their own toolkit and that she was not aware of any large conspiracy behind the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg.

In messages allegedly exchanged between Disha and Greta, however, it becomes clear that Disha was aware of the danger in their actions, as she even asked Greta to not speak of the toolkit further as UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) could be applied, and that she would consult her lawyers

READ | Jaishankar Reacts To Expose On Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit', Alleges 'it Has Revealed A Lot'

Nikita Jacob files plea at Bombay HC

Advocate Nikita Jacob has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Bombay High Court fearing arrest in connection with the Delhi Police's case against the toolkit creators. At present, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her after she allegedly absconded a day after the police conducted searches at her house. Observing that Jacob has volunteered for an environmental movement named 'Extinction Rebellion', the plea stated that she has been circulating information to encourage peaceful participation and express solidarity with protesting farmers.

The petition made it clear that the practising advocate in the Bombay HC had no agenda to incite violence. Moreover, it stated that the police has seized some personal documents and electronic gadgets which had "confidential information" protected by client-attorney privilege. Maintaining that she is ready to cooperate with the investigation, Jacob sought transit anticipatory bail for a period of 4 weeks from the date of the HC order and a copy of the FIR so that she can understand the nature and cause of accusations against her. Speaking to Republic TV, Jacob's lawyer Sanjukta Dey refuted the charge that her client is absconding and revealed that the Bombay HC will hear the matter on Tuesday.

READ | Twitter Notifies Haryana Minister Anil Vij For Tweet On Disha Ravi; Complaint From Germany