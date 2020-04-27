District-wise Lockdown Relaxation In States With Less Covid Cases, Says PM To CMs: Sources

After PM Modi's fourth video-conference with the CMs concluded, sources have revealed that post-May 3 lockdown relaxations are likely to be given to states in a district-wise manner, and that the lockdown is likely to continue in areas that are more affected by COVID-19.

Currently, India is under lockdown till May 3 after the decision was announced by PM Modi during his address to the nation on April 14. The lockdown has proven to be effective since the country has been able to tend the Coronavirus curve towards the much-desired 'flattening' amid the global pandemic. The Prime Minister also praised the collective effort with the states that has led to India's strong Covid response.

Home Minister also participates

As per sources, during the meeting,Home Minister Amit Shah put forth that certain relaxations had been given in trade and industry, however the lockdown guidelines needed to be strictly followed. Amit Shah also urged the states to go ahead on the guidance of PM's 'Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi' motto since the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic was 'long and needed to be fought with patience.'

PM Modi's meeting with CMs

This was the fourth conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. According to Republic sources, PM Modi may address the nation in the next 4-5 days. Sources added that a clear exit plan and how it should be implemented in a phased manner will also be discussed. At least eight states have written to the PMO that they would want certain specific relaxations keeping in mind the economic ramification of the economic lockdown, sources said.

List of CMs attending the videoconference with PM Modi

Among those present at the meeting are, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Other attendees include Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Tamil Nadu CM E K Palaniswami, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb, among others. Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh GC Murmu and R K Mathur respectively are also at the meeting.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to skip the meeting. "In today's meeting, there was no time allotted for the Kerala CM to speak. Chief Secretary Tom Jose, will be attending the meeting," said an official. According to ANI sources, Kerala has given its suggestions in writing.

