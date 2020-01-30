Dr. Kafeel Khan Handed Over To UP Police After Arrest For Inflammatory Remarks At AMU

Cracking down on inflammatory speech, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai airport on Wednesday night, when he arrived in the city for an anti-CAA protest. After the arrest, Khan was taken to the Sahar Police Station and after completing formalities he will be taken to UP on transit remand - which has been permitted, the official said. He had allegedly said inflammatory statements at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) last month, officials said

Dr Kafeel Khan appeals to Maharashtra govt for protection, says 'Don't trust UP Police'

UP police gets custody of Dr. Kafeel Khan

Maharashtra: Dr Kafeel Khan's transit remand granted to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) by Mumbai's Bandra Court. He is accused of making instigating remarks at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. https://t.co/neDt20zhou — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Police registers FIR against Gorakhpur doctor for giving a provocative speech at AMU

Dr. Kafeel Khan arrested

"Officials of the UP STF arrested Dr Kafeel Khan in a case which was registered at Civil Lines Police Station under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) of IPC. Our police team helped our UP counterparts on their request," said an official from Mumbai Police.

He claimed that Khan had made inflammatory statements on December 12 last year during the protest near Bab e Syed Gate outside the Aligarh Muslim University in front of more than 600 students. The official also alleged that the Gorakhpur doctor had made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR against Khan mentions that Swaraj India's president Yogendra Yadav was also present during the speech at AMU.

UP STF arrests Dr Kafeel for making 'inflammatory' remarks at anti-CAA rally in AMU

Who is Dr. Kafeel Khan?

Dr. Kafeel Khan had earlier grabbed headlines after 60 children died in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and was jailed before being granted bail in April 2018 by Allahabad High Court, with the Court specifying that there was no evidence of negligence on his part. Last September, Dr Kafeel Khan was given a clean chit in the 2017 BRD hospital tragedy. He had then claimed that he was a victim and being punished for a crime that he never committed.

Paresh Rawal apologises to Dr Kafeel Khan over 2017 remark