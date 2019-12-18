Police Registers FIR Against Gorakhpur Doctor For Giving A Provocative Speech At AMU

The Aligarh police has booked Dr. Kafeel Khan for allegedly giving a provocative speech at the open talk in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 13. On this occasion, he spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act. The First Information Report (FIR) registered against him mentions Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion). Khan was one of the accused in a case involving the deaths of several children due to disruption in the supply of oxygen at a Gorakhpur hospital in August 2017.

Read: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: SC Refuses Stay On Act; Hearing Scheduled On Jan 22

FIR cites Dr Kafeel Khan's alleged remarks

The FIR contends that Khan made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb the communal harmony. The Aligarh Superintendent of Police (SP) stated that the matter was under investigation. According to the FIR, Khan reportedly stated that the BJP leadership was teaching everyone to adhere to their religion first, rather than becoming good human beings. Alleging that the Citizenship Amendment Bill rendered Muslims as second-class citizens, he purportedly claimed that they would be harassed after the implementation of the National Register of Citizens. Khan, as per the FIR, said that the people had to fight as it was a matter of their existence and argued that the students in the RSS school were being taught to identify certain people as terrorists.

Read: Nitish Kumar's 'missing' Posters Come Up In Patna, Over CM's Silence On CAA & NRC

As per the FIR, Dr. Kafeel Khan remarked, "Mota Bhai is teaching everyone to become Hindu or Muslim but not a human being. He does not believe in the constitution since the RSS came into existence. The CAB makes Muslims a second category citizen and subsequently they will be harassed with the implementation of the NRC." He added, "This is fight is for our existence. We have to fight."

(With agency inputs)

Read: Amid The Growing CAA Protests, UP Police Conduts Flag March To Maintain Law And Order

Read: Alia Bhatt Shares Pic Of Constitution Of India, Shows Support For Students Protesting CAA