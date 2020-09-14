Drug Probe By NCB: Remand Copy Of Showik Chakraborty's Friend Karamjeet Singh Accessed

Six more persons were arrested Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle, taking the total count of people held so far to 16. The six accused have been identified as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta, and Aftab Fateh Ansari — all picked up after their names emerged during investigation, according to sources.

On Monday, the remand copy of Karamjeet Singh was accessed by Republic TV and it said, "Karamjeet Singh is connected with accused Samuel Miranda. From the investigation, it is clear that Samuel connected with Karamjeet, Showik, Rhea." It further stated that Karamjeet is 'not cooperating' in the investigation. The document read, "Karamjeet Singh, appears to be kingpin/major player in the drug syndicate so far unearthed the drug syndicate active in Bollywood and high society. He is not cooperating and many vital information is yet to be disclosed by him. Therefore, he may be remanded NCB custody for 7 days till 21st September." [sic]

Karamjeet and others were all booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Rhea likely to move Bombay High Court

Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is most likely to move the Bombay High Court as her bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on Friday. Apart from Rhea, bail plea of others who were arrested in connection to the drug nexus including her brother Showik were also rejected and all arrested have been lodged in Byculla jail.

Besides Rhea and Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit have also been arrested and are in Byculla Jail after having their bail pleas rejected.

Rhea in her bail plea had claimed innocence and stated that she was falsely implicated Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. The bail plea alleged that she was interrogated from September 6 to 8 in the absence of any female constable or officer, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. Advocate Maneshinde has said they will move the Bombay High Court after receiving the order copy of bail plea rejection by the sessions court.

