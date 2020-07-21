BIG: ED Freezes 67 Indian Bank Accounts After Brazil Authorities Request

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 67 bank account of a few individuals and enterprises following a request made by Brazilian authorities. Sources in the ED have confirmed to Republic TV that the agency received a request from Brazilian authorities to freeze the bank accounts due to an ongoing money-laundering investigation in their country.

"We have acted upon the request made by the Brazilian authorities. All that we know at this stage is that the money laundering investigation is regarding their own provincial governor," said a source in the agency.

The agency has been tightlipped regarding the Indian connection. Through legal channels, the Brazilian authorities had requested Indian authorities to freeze these 'suspected' bank accounts.

READ | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Calls Europe An 'environmental Sect'

Request under MLAT

In January, union cabinet had approved a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between India and Brazil in criminal investigations. Sources say under MLAT, a request was sent by Brazilian authorities to Indian federal probe agencies.

Multiple sources in the agency have confirmed that there is an Indian connection. The agency has written to the concerned banks to immediately stop any transactions taking from the concerned bank accounts. It is suspected that the bank accounts are of influential people with political connections.

READ | 2 Arrested In Manipur For Siphoning Rs 6 Lakh Off Elderly Person's Bank Account

"At this stage, not much details can be divulged as it involves another country and no case has been registered by the agency. This involves certain transactions that have taken place between the local governor in Brazil and a few individuals in India. Evidence has been shared with the agency and is being studied by senior officers," said another source.

Republic TV has learnt from reliable sources that the governor in Brazil faces some serious corruption charges.

READ | Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hopes For Trump's Victory In US Presidential Election 2020

READ | It Gets Worse For Bolsonaro; Rhea Bird Painfully Pecks Brazil's Covid-stricken President