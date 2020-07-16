It Gets Worse For Bolsonaro; Rhea Bird Painfully Pecks Brazil's Covid-stricken President

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday was bitten by an Emu-like bird which he tried to feed while under the Coronavirus quarantine at the presidential palace in Brasília. The President who has been complaining about the 'horrible' quarantine experience has once again tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday. He was earlier detected with the COVID infection on July 7 and since then he has been in isolation.

According to a media report, the Rhea bird pecked at Bolsonaro when he tried to feed it during a stroll around the Palacio da Alvorada palace. The incident was widely captured by the country's press and the picture of the president feeding the large birds and getting pecked on his hand has gone viral.

The pictures clearly show that the Rhea bird pecked Bolsonaro's hand hard while he was feeding it. After this the President was seen shaking his hand in pain. The large Rhea birds are flightless and are native to South America.

Bolsonaro tests Positive For Coronavirus Again

The Brazilian President on Monday had announced his plans to take another test, stating that he could not stand being in isolation. However, his plan to discontinue the COVID isolation was shattered as the results of his new COVID tests again turned out to be positive on Wednesday. The president informed this to the reporters and said that he remains in good health and he would resume his normal work schedule if he tested negative this week. Bolsonaro will be tested for the virus again in the coming days. Brazil continues to be the second-worst hit country in the world, after the United States for the coronavirus.

