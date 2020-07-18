Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hopes For Trump's Victory In US Presidential Election 2020

Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro is rooting for Donal Trump's re-election in the upcoming US Presidential election due in November 2020. According to reports, earlier on Thursday, Bolosonaro said he hopes Trump gets reelected while adding that even if the Republican leader isn't re-elected, the ties between Brazil and the United States will remain strong.

Bolsonaro roots for Trump

Bolsonaro has praised Trump in the past as well and even called him a role model, according to reports. Both Trump and Bolsonaro have been heavily criticised for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak and accused of downplaying the crisis.

the Brazillian President even referred to the COVID-19 virus as a ‘little flu’ before testing positive for the infection himself. On the other hand, Trump has repeatedly failed to take basic precautions during public appearances and was only recently spotted with a mask.

The United States and Brazil currently hold the first and second spots respectively for the greatest number of positive coronavirus cases across the world.

The US has reported 3,606,927 coronavirus cases while the death toll in the country stands at 592,719 according to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre. While Brazil has reported 2,012,151 positive coronavirus cases with a death toll of about 76,688.

As per reports, while Trump continues to hold campaign rallies despite the advice of health experts, Bolsonaro is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

