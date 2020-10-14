In Sushant Case, ED Searches 'Raabta'-maker Dinesh Vijan's Home; Payment To SSR Under Lens

In the latest development in the probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources have informed Republic TV that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches in the residence of Dinesh Vijan - the director of the SSR's 2017 film 'Raabta', on Wednesday.

Sources told Republic Media Network that Dinesh Vijan's payments made to Sushant Singh Rajput were under the scanner of the agency and that searches were carried out at Dinesh Vijan's residence.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate had initiated a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case, the CBI also formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau had registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. However, Rhea Chakraborty has been awarded bail, though her brother remains in jail.

Sushant's friends protest in Patna

Four months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home, his fans are still demanding justice for the late Bollywood actor. While they have held numerous movements on social media including #CandleForSSR, #PrayForSSR, Sushant's warriors are now requesting the CBI to fast-track their investigation in the matter and unravel the final truth. Alongside these demands, the warriors have also planned a massive rally in three different cities in the country.

The first one in Patna on October 14 which includes distribution of SSR t-shirts and mask to poor kids and people, peaceful road protest, speech on SSR by his friends, and candle march. On 15, the march is planned in Varanasi which includes Ganga aarti, Yaagya at Ganga ghat, daan dakshina for peace of SSR's soul. On October 17, the rally for SSR is planned in Kolkata. The events in the city include Durga Puja for SSR, distribution of SSR brochure from door-to-door and candle march for SSR.

