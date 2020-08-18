Sushant Death Case: 'Digital Evidence Not Shared By The Mumbai Police', Say ED Sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case deepens with every passing day and in the latest development on Tuesday, Enforcement Directorate sources suggest that they will soon be questioning the actor's bodyguard Sahil and cooks Neeraj and Keshav. The sources also claimed that they haven't received any digital evidence from the Mumbai Police as yet.

"There has been a communication from Mumbai Police acknowledging the letters sent by ED but no evidence has been shared as yet. Mumbai Police maintains they have received the forensic audit report from Grant Thornton but the same has not been received by the ED. The audit firm has studied the transactions (from last 5 years) that have taken place from Rhea C and SSR’s bank accounts," sources informed Republic TV.

Moreover, the ED is yet to decide on the date of the summons that will be sent to Sahil, Neeraj, and Keshav. Apart from this, Sushant's business partner Varun Mathur has been called to appear before ED, Mumbai office, the sources told Republic TV.

'Meetu Masi fainted': Sushant's niece slams those attacking family, gives 4-point rebuttal

Sushant's family lawyer says, 'Mumbai Police did careless probe, no inquest report filed'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh hit out at the attack at the late actor’s family by one of the accused Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday. Singh not just denied the numerous claims of Rhea, like the rift between SSR and his sister, and not transferring any money from his account, but also slammed the investigation by the Mumbai Police.

In a press conference to point-by-point deny the allegations made by Rhea, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said, “There is no doubt that Mumbai Police is a very efficient force. However, their handling of this case has been careless."

"They have not even performed the inquest proceedings well, which involves analysing the surroundings, whether the body was hanging, how it was hanging if it was so, whether the fan could take his weight, because no one saw him hanging. One can see that people are moving in and out of the home, some are coming in, some going out with the things inside. They did not show any seriousness to seal the area, grill the people present inside the house," he added.

'Jaandaar Banda tha yaar', says Diljit Dosanjh after fan urges him to support #CBIForSSR