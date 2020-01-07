'Educational Institutions Turning Hotbeds For Gangwars' Says Baba Ramdev Over JNU Violence

Amid the JNU row of brutal violence by masked miscreants against the students and teachers followed by exchange of accusations by ABVP and left-led JNUSU, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has called the brutal assaults as student hooliganism and not student politics.

"JNU and various other educational institutions have become political hotbeds and more than that they have become hotbeds for gang wars. This is shameful for the nation. Educational institutions should focus on education, research, innovations and inventions. Earlier, such mafias and gang wars used to erupt in jungles and dark areas. But, nowadays, we are witnessing such a violent atmosphere in educational institutions. Such gang wars and hooliganisms are not at all suitable in educational institutions."

Speaking of what the government should do on the serious matter, the Yoga guru said, "If students learn politics in this manner, then how will they lead the nation in the future? This is not student politics, this is student hooliganism. It should strictly not be allowed and those who perpetrate such acts should be expelled from the universities and should be brought to books. Such fringe elements shouldn't be in universities but behind the bars.''

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members.

The Delhi Police have initiated a probe on the violence, wherein both RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-inclining JNUSU have accused each other. On Tuesday, Republic sources informed that the Delhi Police will be using a face recognition system to probe the matter further, by acquiring the video footage.

Delhi Police's version

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, on Monday, briefed the media saying that the Crime branch will be investigating the incident. He stated that the police received a call at 5 PM about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. The scuffle which was on the JNU registration had been ongoing for the past few days, he added.

Narrating the sequence of events, he said that the Delhi police which could be deployed only in the Admin block could not enter the area of the scuffle which was mainly in the hostels. Moreover, he revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 PM after which police conducted a flag march, bringing the situation under control.

Around 34 injured who were admitted to the hospital were discharged on Monday. Delhi police have constituted a fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh.

(With ANI inputs)

