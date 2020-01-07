Bollywood Rushes To Support Deepika Padukone After She Joins Kanhaiya Kumar At JNU Protest

Deepika Padukone who reached Delhi's Jawarharlal Nehru University Campus (JNU) on late Tuesday evening to stand in solidarity along with students after the horrific violent attack on Sunday has been co-opted by certain members of the Bollywood fraternity.

Celebs such as Anubhav Sinha, Swara Bhasker and Anurag Kashyap who frequently take political stances took to Twitter to laud the actress. They rushed to defend her amid sources stating that the imminent release of her film Chhapaak may have been a contributory factor to her presence.

Indian Film Director Anubhav Sinha reacted to Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU saying that he has extreme respect for the actress. "Women are stronger beings", he tweeted. Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhasker too lauded the Padmaavat actress over the act.

Bollywood celebrities support Deepika Padukone

I have been saying so. Women are stronger beings.

RESPECT @deepikapadukone — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 7, 2020

Good on you @deepikapadukone 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

The female of the species is, and was, and will always be the strongest of the two #DeepikaPadukone . Chhapak first day all shows . Let’s all those who stand against the violence go to @bookmyshow and show them. Make our silent statement which will be the loudest . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 7, 2020

Dressed in a black sweater, the actor was seen along with a group of students and other protesters as they chanted slogans. Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid the sloganeering, though he claimed later to have not seen her.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Just a day back, Deepika Padukone opened up regarding the current political scenario in the country and said that she's 'glad' that the citizens of the country are coming together and standing united in the time of need. Feeling proud over the fact that people aren't 'scared' to express themselves, she said, 'People are voicing their opinion whether on streets or from their homes and so if we want to see a change in our society, we must keep all points of view on the table'

Her presence at JNU comes after the campus was invaded by a mob of masked and armed goons who proceeded to unleash a heinous attack on students and faculty alike and ransacked everything in their path, following which a political battle has broken out over their identity and affiliation.

