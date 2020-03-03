Opp'n Parties File Adjournment Notices In Lok Sabha Over Ongoing Delhi Violence

In the aftermath of the Delhi violence that claimed 47 lives and injuring over 200, various opposition parties have set to corner the central government over the violence. Around 9 opposition parties have filed adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha over the violence.

Congress, BSP led by Mayawati, SP of Akhilesh Yadav, DMK led by MK Stalin, TMC of Mamata Banerjee, RSP and the left were among the parties that filed adjournment notices over the violence. There is also a growing demand for the Home Minister's resignation over the violence. The political parties have resorted to creating ruckus in both houses of parliament instead of discussing the matter and how it can be prevented from happening again.

READ | After Violence, Delhi Police Present Roses To Students Appearing For Board Exams

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader compared the Home Minister with that of ruthless Persian ruler Nader Shah who had conducted mass genocide of Indians in the seventeenth century. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the riots a planned genocide holding the centre and Delhi police responsible for the violence.

READ | Never Thought Anything Like This Would Happen After 1984: Parkash Badal On Delhi Violence

The violence that broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi due to the clash between pro and anti-CAA protestors taking a communal turn, which has so far claimed 47 lives, leaving as many as 200 injured. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred and one DCP was left severely injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in drains in brutally assaulted condition.

READ | Oppn Parties Unite And Protest Against Centre Over Its Inaction Against Delhi Riots

Several violence-inciting and rumormongering messages and materials have been identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on social media. According to the sources, about 1,846 Twitter handles and 4,689 Facebook profiles have been tracked and more than 13,000 mobile numbers using WhatsApp software have also been identified by the MHA and submitted to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for further action on social media accounts.

WATCH | Rahul Gandhi Asked About Delhi Riots As Cong Protests Demanding Shah's Resignation

It is said that the MIB will initiate action on blocking the identified social media accounts as well as summon the social media platforms since they were informed earlier that the none of the platforms should be used to spread rumours or incitement of violence. Besides, action will be taken on the identified individuals by MHA as per the law of the land.

Besides conducting flag marches in the city to prevent violence, the Delhi Police from different districts also took to Twitter and appealed citizens not to fall prey to rumours or indulge in the act of disseminating fake news and other unverified information.