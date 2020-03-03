Delhi Violence: AAP MPs Hold Protest Inside Parliament Premises For Second Consecutive Day

AAP Parliamentarians held a protest for the second consecutive day inside the Parliament premises on Tuesday in opposition to the communal riots in Delhi last week. The AAP MPs demanded the formation of a joint parliamentary committee and narco-test on political leaders accused of making inflammatory speeches, inciting the violence. On Monday, the four MPs had protested inside the Parliament complex.

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta, and Sushil Gupta staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. The protest comes on the same day when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with Prime minister Modi, and two leaders discussed the situation in the riot-hit part of Delhi.

"A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must be formed to look into Delhi violence, live telecast of narco-test of political party leaders who are responsible for giving inflammatory speeches must be carried out, a judicial inquiry should be conducted by the High Court or the current judge of the Supreme Court," Singh demanded.

Kejriwal Meets PM Modi

Speaking to the media after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal observed that this was a courtesy meeting. Mentioning that the Delhi riots featured in the discussion, he lauded the role of the police in quelling the rumour mongering on March 1. At the same time, he lamented the fact that many lives could have been saved if the police had acted with similar zeal on February 24 and 25.

Appealing to the PM that such an incident should not take place in future, he demanded strict action against anyone responsible for the riots irrespective of political affiliation. Furthermore, Kejriwal revealed that the issue of novel coronavirus was also discussed in the meeting. He assured that the Centre and Delhi government would work together to combat this menace.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “It was a courtesy meeting. I asked for co-operation in working for the people of Delhi for 5 years. He assured me that he will cooperate. There was a discussion on the situation in Delhi. I told him that the Delhi police played a very good role on Sunday when there were a lot of rumours in the entire Delhi. They managed to avert a major crisis. This is worth appreciating. The riots happened on the Monday and Tuesday last week. If the police worked with the same efficiency as Sunday, many lives could have been saved. I appealed to the Prime Minister that such an incident should not happen in the future.”

(With PTI inputs)

