Eight Robbers Including 3 Delhi Police Personnel Held For Alleged Burglary At Gunpoint

Three Delhi Police personnel along with five others have been arrested for allegedly robbing people at gunpoint. A senior police officer confirmed this news to Republic TV. According to sources, robbed articles and a pistol has been recovered from their possession.

One Naveen Sehrawat director of a business firm STTPL trade server private Ltd had lodged an FIR with the police. He had alleged that four masked men entered into his office when he was busy at work with other staff. The masked men told him that they were police. They then threatened the entire staff to hand them over all the valuables.

Read: Delhi Police Personnel To Participate In Guard Of Honour At Red Fort On I-Day Quarantined

"Sehrawat resisted and asked them to show I-card. This made them angry and one of them fished out a pistol while another slapped him on his face. When his staff tired to call PCR, they too were attacked. The accused threatened that they would open fire and snatched the valuables," said the source.

Read: Delhi Police Arrest Accused In Sexual Assault Case Of 12-year-old Girl From Pashchim Vihar

Robbed articles recovered

The employees of the victim raised an alarm and shouted for help. This panicked the robbers and three of them managed to flee by jumping off the balcony while one who was later identified as Jai Kapoor was held. He was handed over to local police and an FIR was registered. Following the investigation, eight accused were held and robbed articles were recovered from them.

Read: Delhi Police Busts Gang Of ATM Card-cloners, Arrests Two

Read the FIR copy here:

The policemen were identified as Sandeep Kumar, Manu Kumar, and Amit Kumar. The local police wanted their police remand but the court after hearing the argument made by advocate Deepak Tyagi rejected the police plea. The three police personnel have also moved for the bail through their counsel Deepak Tyagi. The police said that all the accused were remanded into judicial custody and further probe in the matter was on.

Read: Delhi Police Questions DU Professor In Northeast Delhi Violence Case

(Image credits: PTI)