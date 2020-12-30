Eknath Khadse Granted 14 More Days To Appear Before ED After Developing COVID-19 Symptoms

BJP-turned-NCP leader Eknath Khadse failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with the Pune MIDC land deal case. The former Maharashtra Minister stated that he had a mild fever, cold and sore throat since midnight of December 28. After a medical examination, doctors diagnosed that Khadse has COVID-19 symptoms and tested him for the novel coronavirus. After Khadse informed the ED that his test result was awaited, the investigative agency allowed him 14 more days to appear on his request.

Moreover, the NCP leader assured that he would fully cooperate with the ED after his health improves. The case in question was initially registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau on the complaint of a realtor. It has been alleged that Khadse and his family purchased a piece of land in Bhosari, Pune which allegedly belongs to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. However, the former Muktainagar MLA clarified that the Pune Anti Corruption Bureau and the Nashik Anti Corruption Bureau had investigated the matter and submitted a closure report.

Here is Khadse's statement on ED summons

Khadse's political career

After entering active politics, Jalgaon-born Eknath Khadse helped BJP establish a strong base in northern Maharashtra. He was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from the Muktainagar constituency for six consecutive terms till 2019. Having served as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly from 2009 to 2014, he was also among the contenders for the Chief Minister's post. However, the then BJP state president Fadnavis became the CM and Khadse joined his Cabinet.

However, he resigned in 2016 after being embroiled in a series of controversies such as the purported impropriety in the purchase of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation land in Pune and purportedly receiving phone calls from terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Moreover, there were allegations of irregularities in his 2014 election affidavit. Khadse made it clear that none of these charges could be proven.

The perception of Khadse's isolation within BJP gained momentum after he was denied a ticket to contest from Muktainagar in the 2019 Assembly election. While BJP fielded his daughter Rohini from this constituency, she lost to an independent candidate. But the senior BJP leader held some insiders from within his party responsible for Rohini Khadse's defeat. After resigning from the primary membership of BJP, he joined NCP on October 23. While the MVA government has recommended Khadse to be sent to the Maharashtra Legislative Council as a nominated member, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to give his approval.

