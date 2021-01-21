Eknath Khadse Moves Bombay HC Against ED's FIR, Gets Protection From Arrest Till Jan 25

The Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing of NCP leader Eknath Khadse's plea seeking quashing of the ECIR registered by the ED in the MIDC land deal case to January 25. As per the ECIR registered in October 2020 against Khadse, his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Choudhari, the ED alleged a loss of Rs.62 crore to the public exchequer. According to the agency, Khadse misused his official position as the Maharashtra Revenue Minister in 2016 to manipulate the actual market price of a piece of land in Bhosari, Pune which was more than Rs.31 crore at that time.

The ex-Muktainagar MLA has been accused of facilitating the purchase of this land at a low rate of Rs.3.75 crore with a "criminal intent" to later seek compensation from the MIDC which was to acquire the land in the future. While Khadse has asserted that the land in question was bought by his wife and son-in-law legally, the agency claimed that its initial probe had uncovered evidence showing money laundering in the case. While conceding that the police had filed a closure report in a similar case registered in 2017, the ED pointed out that the report has not been accepted by a court in Pune.

During the hearing on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appeared for the ED. While he assured the two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale that no coercive action against Khadse will be taken till January 25, the former expressed its dissatisfaction on why the agency was insisting on granting protection only till the next date of hearing. Justice Shinde stated, "What heavens are going to fall if the petitioner is given protection for few more days? We are always of the belief that the judiciary and agencies like the RBI, CBI, ED and so on should act independently and impartially". He added, "There is a threat to the very democracy if these agencies do not act independently".

Read: MVA Finalises 12 Nominees For Legislative Council; Matondkar & Khadse In List: Sources

NCP leader Eknath Khadse files a plea in Bombay HC seeking quashing of ECIR (FIR) filed against him by ED under sections of PMLA, matter adjourned to Jan 25 after a brief hearing. ASG Anil Singh, appearing for ED, told Court that ED won't take a coercive action till next hearing. pic.twitter.com/D3XFdUyX1n — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Read: Eknath Khadse Granted 14 More Days To Appear Before ED After Developing COVID-19 Symptoms

Khadse on ED probe

After resigning from the primary membership of BJP, Eknath Shinde joined NCP in the presence of party supremo Sharad Pawar on October 23, 2020. Speaking on this occasion, Khadse referred to his conversation with Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and asserted that he was not scared of the possibility of an Enforcement Directorate probe being initiated against him. Though the MVA government has recommended Khadse to be sent to the Maharashtra Legislative Council as a nominated member, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is yet to give his approval.

Read: 'Many Want To Leave BJP': Former Party Leader Eknath Khadse After His Exit