Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid Remanded To 10-day Police Custody In UAPA Case

In a major development, ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid on Monday, was remanded to 10-day custody of the Delhi police by a Karkardooma sessions court. Khalid, who has been booked under the stringent UAPA law, was arrested on Sunday night and was interrogated for 15 hours in connection with the North Delhi riots. The ex-JNU leader who has charged with 'conspiracy' - was booked under UAPA along with 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi and activists - Jamia students Meeran Haider, Safoora Zargar and Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita - most of whom have been given bail.

The Delhi police in its argument claimed that 10-day police custody was necessary as they need to confront Umar Khalid with 11 lakh pages of documents. Khalid's counsel argued the need for custody, expressing security threat to Khalid and his co-operation in the case till now. Khalid has been arrested after he allegedly met with suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and Saifi on January 8 to allegedly 'hatch a conspiracy' during Trump's visit to India.

On August 2, the Delhi police's special cell grilled the ex-JNU leader and seized his mobile phone. The ex-JNU leader has also been charged for allegedly making a seditious speech in Maharashtra's Amaravati at an anti-CAA rally. Khalid, first grabbed media spotlight when he was accused of raising anti-national slogans in JNU in February 2016. In February, the Delhi government gave clearance to Delhi Police to file a chargesheet against Khalid, Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya in the 2016 sedition case.

Khalid's meeting with Saifi and Hussain

On June 9, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' in connection with the Delhi riots. As per the police chargesheet, Saifi was also allegedly involved in arranging a meeting between suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and Khalid on January 8 at Shaheen Bagh. Delhi police have filed at least 111 charge sheets thus far in connection with the riots which killed 53, naming 650 people.

In the meeting, Hussain was reportedly asked to prepare for something big at the time of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. The chargesheet accused Saifi of giving him some money for the preparations, naming him as one of the persons responsible for organizing the riots in Delhi's Khureji area. On July 5, sources reported that Saifi had allegedly met controversial Islamic preacher - Zakir Naik in Malaysia after analysing his passport and travel details.

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 35 - while US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures.



