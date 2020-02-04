EXCLUSIVE: Republic Accesses PFI Vice-Chairman's Letter To ED Amid CAA Protest Link Probe

The top leadership of Popular Front of India (PFI) continues to evade the probe that is being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After the Chairman of the outfit, E. Aboobacker, Vice-Chairman of PFI O.M Abdul Salam has skipped two summons sent by the agency. In a letter to the ED accessed by Republic TV, OM Abdul Salam has sought more time to appear before the agency for questioning.

'There are scheduled tasks assigned to me'

Interestingly, Salam, a government employee, has blamed his employer for the delay in joining the probe. Republic TV has learnt that Salam is working as a Senior Assistant in the Regional Audit Office of Kerala State Electricity Board. He maintains that he has some “scheduled tasks” assigned by the office.

Salam has pinned the blame on his superiors stating that his superior was “under pressure” from the headquarters to complete the target. The revelation came after the ED had summoned Abdul to appear before them on February 4 for questioning in connection with the alleged funding of violent anti-CAA protests.

“I am clarifying that I am working as a senior assistant in the Regional Audit Office of Kerala State Electricity Board, Manjeri. There are scheduled tasks assigned to me in my office. That’s why I applied for an extension of two weeks in my requisition dated January 30, 2020,” said Salam.

The financial probe agency had asked Salam to appear on January 30 but he failed, after which ED issued fresh summons asking him to appear after 5 days. Salam in the letter stated, “your good self has given me a five days time and ask me to appear before your good self on February 4, 2020. After receiving your summon, I orally discussed with my superior (Regional Audit Officer) on availing leave and to attend hearing at ED office, Delhi. He replied to me that he was under pressure by his superiors in headquarters, on the target to be completed by 31st March.”

Sources in the agency say that there is a deliberate attempt by the top leadership of PFI to avoid the questioning. Of the 13 members who have been summoned, only six have appeared so far. None of them has been able to explain the source of funding. In fact, PFI member of Delhi unit Parvaiz said financial matters were being handled by the secretary of the outfit. In fact, when the secretary of the outfit was called in for questioning, he revealed that he little idea and was wondering why he was made the secretary when his only job was to open the office of PFI. PFI has been under the scanner of ED since 2018 and their financial transactions are under scanner.

'Kindly grant a new date'

With regards to Abdul Salam, sources within the agency say that it is bizarre that he is pinning the blame on his job. While he is a government employee, he is also a key functionary of this radical outfit. “He (superior of Salam) reminded me of the already scheduled tasks. On 4th February, will be the monthly planning and review meeting, date of submission of the progress report. Since I convinced my superiors about the importance of summons and need to be present before the ED, he promised me that, if I complete the report on or before 10th of February, I will be granted leave after that. Considering the pressure on your office related to task by the end of the financial year, I request your good and self kindly to grant a new date after 10th February,” reads the letter.

The investigative agencies are probing PFI over 27 bank accounts which were opened in the name of PFI, of which 9 bank accounts belongs to Rehab India Foundation. PFI came under scanner over the timing of transactions. The amended citizenship bill appeared in the Parliament on December 4 and since then over a crore was deposited and withdrawn. ED suspects that violent protests over CAA were funded by PFI.

